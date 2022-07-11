Oklahoma City – A bipartisan request for an interim study on school safety was submitted last month, and has been approved for implementation this summer and fall.
The study requested by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, would review school security practices and examine how schools protect students.
“We want to take a holistic approach,” Pae said. “Our hope with this study is to collect answers, ideas, and best practices so that we can share that with our colleagues and hopefully craft smart, data-driven solutions to problems districts face when it comes to protecting students.”
After a string of mass shootings, including the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the driver of the study is bipartisanship.
“One of the biggest roadblocks to progress is partisan fighting,” Rosecrants said.
“This is an issue that must rise above that divisiveness. Teachers across the state are teaching their students to work together. To protect those students and teachers, we must do the same.”
Interim studies are held with the approval of the Speaker of the House.
Republican House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced late last month he had authorized all 82 requets for Interim Studies this year.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.