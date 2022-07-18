A Biden administration set of directives aiming to extend Title IX protections to transgender people is on hold for the moment, in wake of a federal judge's ruling.
The Associated Press reported on Saturday (July 16) that U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr., in Tennessee, "ruled for the 20 state attorneys general who sued last August claiming the Biden administration directives infringe on states’ right to enact laws that, for example, prevent students from participating in sports based on their gender identity or requiring schools and businesses to provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate transgender people."
https://apnews.com/article/biden-sports-donald-trump-discrimination-gender-identity-bc841e715c2d93b2c2da2e10470aba13
In all, 20 state attorneys general have challenged the Biden directives. States pressing against the Biden push include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.
In a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel this weekend, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said:
“The federal district court ruling out of Tennessee is a major victory for women’s sports and for the privacy and safety of girls and women in their school bathrooms and locker rooms.
"I am grateful the court ruled for Oklahoma and stopped the Biden Administration from enforcing its outrageous reading of Title IX, to include gender identity as a protected class.
"I will continue to hold President Biden accountable and do everything I can to uphold the rule of law.”
Title IX, enacted in 1972, reads in relevant part:
"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."
