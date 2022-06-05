Oklahoma City – U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice R-Oklahoma City, will host Service Academy Day on Saturday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Kerr-McGee Auditorium at Oklahoma City University. This event is for students in Seventh Grade and older who live in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District and may be interested in attending a United States Service Academy.
Service Academy Day will feature representatives from the various service academies who will give an overview of their academy, the application process, and answer questions from students and parents. This is an excellent opportunity for interested students to learn more about the United States Service Academies.
"I'm excited to host Service Academy Day to help ... students learn more about these enriching opportunities," Rep. Bice said.
"Attending a U.S. Service Academy is an invaluable experience that I hope many of my constituents pursue."
Students must RSVP to cam.thomas@mail.house.gov no later than June 6. Congresswoman Bice’s office said “please do not hesitate to reach out” with questions – via the email or by telephone at (405) 300-6890.
