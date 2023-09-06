Edmond, Oklahoma – In the northeast corner of this city, Herbert W. Armstrong College has announced plans for a Faculty and Alumni Recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 7.
There will be no charge for the special program. It will feature “an exciting variety of music from around the world — some traditional favorites, some Spanish flare and an American classic,” according to the auditorium staff. No reservations are required for the event, at 14400 S Bryant Rd, Edmond, Oklahoma, ZIP.
Great works featured will include beautiful renditions of these master-works, by the indicated performers:
* Barrère Nocturne, Natalie Syring, flute
* Mozart Finale to Sonata K. 284, Ryan Malone, piano
* Schubert “Im Abendrot”, Schubert “Lachen und Weinen”, and Ungar/Jenkins “A Time For Farewell”, Mark Jenkins, tenor.
* Piazzolla “Oblivion”, and Strauss “Freundliche Vision”, Paula Malone, soprano
* Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op. 25, Seth Malone, cello
Also on the evening’s schedule will be compositions from Handel to Vaughan Williams.
The host for the evening is the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation, at Herbert W. Armstrong College, 14400 South Bryant Road in Edmond, 73034. The foundation and the college are programs of the Philadelphia Church of God.
