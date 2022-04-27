Shawnee Public Schools remain embroiled in a sexual misbehavior scandal involving a former coach, and assertions school administrators disregarded or covered-up allegations and intimated teachers, parents and victims.
Early this month, state Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, requested a multi-county grand jury investigation of the local "Superintendent, Administration, and the Board of Education for the alleged cover-up of Coach Ron Arthur’s calculated grooming and sexual assault of students."
Jett commended Attorney General John O'Connor for being "supportive and accessible" as he made his own inquiries. Jett wrote to O'Connor outlining "alarming things" discovered in hours of interviews from which he concluded the "narrative is not merely one of sexual predation by the alleged pedophile, Ron Arthur, but also a systematic pattern of school administrators and school board members ignoring his behavior and/or actively protecting Arthur rather than the children he victimized."
Jett wrote, "Our community feels betrayed, justifiably so, by the school leaders who had an opportunity to stop this alleged child predator 15 years ago. Ron Arthur’s work history spanned five counties with as many school districts. We fear that this pattern of alleged abuse and cover up, may well cover the totality of his teaching career and not be solely isolated to the Shawnee school district."
O'Connor's staff quickly acknowledged the grand jury request.
Days later, a preliminary hearing was scheduled to look at the case of Arthur, a former Shawnee Schools assistant athletic director. But Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb recused himself at the request of alleged victims.
Subsequently, Special District Judge David Cawthon set the preliminary hearing for Friday, April 29.
Leslie Gilbert, parent of one alleged youthful victim, assailed school officials, declaring in an interview with NonDoc.com, “Our predators are empowered and our kids and teachers are muzzled. Teachers are the only ones that are willing to stand up on the inside of the school, but the administrators just shut them down.”
