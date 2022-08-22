Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an Executive Order to support efforts “to ensure that an individual teacher union membership and payroll deductions are decisions made by each Oklahoma teacher.”
That summary of the order was included in a Facebook release and press statement from Americans for Prosperity (Oklahoma).
According to the release, the language would, if processed through the Oklahoma State Board of Education, be “the first of its kind in the country.”
John Tidwell, state director of AFP-OK issued a statement praising the state’s chief executive:
“We applaud the dedication and leadership Governor Stitt has brought to this issue. Teachers are an invaluable resource for our communities and as such they should have the freedom to exercise their First Amendment rights just like the rest of us.
“Trapping teachers in never ending cycle of union memberships and using their hard earned income to fund political speech they disagree with is simply un-American. We expect the State School Board to take swift action on this issue and the legislature to follow suit and codify this policy during the 2023 Legislative Session.”
Cabinet Secretary of Education Ryan Walters said, “This is another step in the right direction to focus our classrooms on parents, teachers and kids. We are cutting the liberal union chains off of our teachers.”
Executive Order 2022-18 would, according to a press release from Stitt’s office “protect Oklahoma’s teachers’ and school district employees’ First Amendment rights by fighting back against liberal teachers’ unions. With the executive order, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not to participate in unions, rather than allowing union bosses to intimidate teachers into handing over part of their salaries.”
The EO contains a summary of legal precedents affirming freedom of association for educators. Cited are a Oklahoma federal district court ruling, Transport Workers Union of America v. Keating (2002) and Janus v. AFSCME (2018), a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Those decisions flowed from the U.S. Supreme Court decision in this historic case of Beck v. Communications Workers of America (1988), crafted by “liberal lion” jurist William Brennan ruled that First Amendment freedoms of speech and association applied to decisions on whether or not to join a union – and the ability of members of labor unions to object to the political use of their membeship dues.
In a press release send to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, Gov. Stitt said, “It is time we fight back against the liberal unions that have been keeping a stranglehold on their cut of teacher pay, and stand up for Oklahoma educators’ first amendment rights. Teachers should know they have the freedom to opt-in not opt-out of unions.”
The text of Gov. Stitt’s EO can be read here:
Summing up, the governor’s office said, “The EO urges the State Board of Education to take action to ensure that payroll deductions meet the requirements of state and federal law and that school district employees are fully informed of their First Amendment rights.”
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan, author of this news story, is a certified teacher in ten subject areas. He has taught Civics, American History, Oklahoma History, World History, Medieval History, Journalism, Writing and Literature in public and private school classrooms. He co-edited seven books on legal policy, and is the co-author (with Dawn M. Weyrich) of Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork. McGuigan also wrote The Politics of Direct Democracy, a 1985 overview of the American traditions of direct demoracy – initiatives, referenda, and other ballot measures – with additional focus on recall provisions. A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, McGuigan is Editor Emeritus & Reporter for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
