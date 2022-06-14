Republican candidate Ryan Walters is campaigning across Oklahoma as he seeks the party’s nomination for state Schools Superintendent. The primary election is scheduled for June 28, with traditional voting set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting across Oklahoma begins Thursday, June 23 and continues on Friday, June 24 – from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Early voting is also scheduled for Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.