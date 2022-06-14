Americans for Prosperity’s Oklahoma chapter (AFP-OK) has endorsed Ryan Walters for Superintendent of Public Instruction
According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, “Walters received the endorsement for accelerating existing school choice reforms, such as open enrollment and funding reform, which he championed in 2021, as well as his support for giving parents and guardians the opportunity to make important decisions in their children’s education.”
AFP State Director John Tidwell said, "Ryan Walters is exactly the kind of education leader that Oklahoma parents need. Walters will put their concerns first and fight for greater education opportunities for every single Oklahoma child.” Tidwell announced the organization’s endorsement in the statewide race on Tuesday (June 14).
In his statement, Tidwell continued, "Ryan is one of the most passionate educators I've ever worked with. His energy is always directed at what's best for kids and not what's best for the establishment.”
Americans for Prosperity said in the release it “will use its extensive state-wide grassroots capability to educate voters about Walters’ commitment to education and preparing Oklahoma children for successful futures.”
In other campaign news, Muskogee Politico (journalist Jamison Faught's daily news service) reported that U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has endorsed Walters.
The Lone Star State leader issued the following statement: “I’m proud to endorse Ryan Walters for Oklahoma State Superintendent. Ryan is a tireless advocate for students and he will fight for school choice and to keep CRT out of the classroom. I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Ryan.”
As word of the endorsement circulated, Walters said in a statement: “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Senator Ted Cruz for Oklahoma State Superintendent. I have personally always admired Senator Cruz for his strong conservative values and his commitment to school choice.
“I am thankful that he trusts me as the only candidate in the race that will promote school choice and fight back against CRT in our children’s schools.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
