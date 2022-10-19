The most recent statewide polling from Amber Integrated, an Oklahoma City firm, finds a "dead heat" in the race for governor, but a strong surge for Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
While incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is in a statistical tie with Republican-turned Democrat Joy Hofmeister, other GOPers have wide leads over their opponents, the poll found.
A month ago, in a poll conducted with KOCO-TV (the local ABC affiliate) Amber Integrated found Jena Nelson, the Democratic nominee, leading 49 % to 45%. In the newest survey, conducted October 13-15, the firm found Nelson's support at only 43%, while Ryan Walters had surged to 52%, a majority of those who were surveyed.
In brief narrative analysis of the data, Amber Integrated said, "Walters appears to have made significant inroads among Republicans (+10% since September), independents (+10%), and women (+11%)."
In the race for chief executive, 45.3% of those surveyed said they would either vote for Stitt of "lean towards' him, while 45.9% were in Hofmeister's column. With five percent of the surveyed voters remaining undecided, " Stitt’s favorable rating stands at 42%, compared to 52% who have an unfavorable opinion of him. Hofmeister’s favorable rating stands at 48%, with 38% having an unfavorable opinion of her."
Two other candidates in the governor’s race -- Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Ervin Yen (a former Republican state Senator) – had "the combined support of 4% of likely voters," the new poll found.
From the Amber Integrated website: "The survey was conducted from Oct. 13-15, 2022, and included a pool of 500 likely voters. It has a margin of error of 4.4% at a 95% confidence interval."
In other statewide elective races, the firm gave these GOP incumbents double-digit advantages in their races: Lt. Gov: Matt Pinnell (incumbent); state Representative Todd Russ, seeking the Treasurer's job; state Senator Kim David, running for the Corporation Commission; Commissioner of Labor Leslie Osborn (incumbent); U.S. Senator James Lankford (incumbent seeking reelection for a six-year term); and U.S. Representative MarkWayne Mullin, aiming to finish the remaining four years of the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe.
The polling firm's detailed cross-tabulations from the survey for each of the statewide races can be examined here:
https://www.amberintegrated.com/news/amber-integrated-october-2022-oklahoma-general-election-survey .
