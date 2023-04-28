Oklahoma City -- Oklahoma Governor Stitt at mid-week vetoed 20 bills.
He promised to continue his veto string for "any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported" his proposals for teacher pay raises, tax cuts and education reforms.
Each message from the governor to the Legislature which accompanied the 20 vetoes read:
“Pursuant to the authority vested in my by Section 11 of Article VI of the Oklahoma Constitution, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill” followed by the specific bill number.
The message in each veto message (each signed late in the evening of Wednesday, April 26) was addressed as follows:
“TO THE HONORABLE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE
AND MEMBERS OF THE OKLAHOMA SENATE
FIRST REGULAR SESSION OF THE
FIFTY-NINTH OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE.”
The designated Enrolled Senate Bill number was then specified in the message for each measure.
The governor’s message then continued:
“Oklahomans elected me to advocate on their behalf and fight for the taxpayer. I take this responsibility seriously and so I cannot, in good faith, allow another year to go by without cutting taxes and reforming education, both of which we can absolutely afford with out $1.2 bill in surplus and over $6 billion in savings. Therefore, until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan.”
The vetoed measures include these enrolled measures: Senate Bill No. 395, Senate Bill No. 369, Senate Bill No, 534, Senate Bill No. 125, Senate Bill No. 623, Senate Bill No. 291, Senate Bill No. 58, Senate Bill No. 60, Senate Bill No. 712, Senate Bill No. 711, Senate Bill No. 841, Senate Bill No. 249, Senate Bill No. 162, Senate Bill No. 840, Senate Bill No. 123, Senate Bill No. 617, Senate Bill No. 889, Senate Bill No. 267, Senate Bill No. 34, and Senate Bill No. 479
Copies of the original communication from the chief executive of Oklahoma can be viewed here:
