99Classes for students of the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood / Head Start Tahlequah unit [are] dismissed [this] week, Aug. 14-18, while Cherokee Nation addresses the impacts to the campus caused by a fire that damaged several administrative buildings on the site Friday night and Saturday morning.
Cherokee Nation will also be reaching out directly to the students and their families of impacted classes with additional information about the temporary closure and tentative reopen dates.
Members of the Tahlequah and Woodall Fire Departments responded to the campus Friday night when the fire was reported.
The Cherokee Nation’s Marshal Service, Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
The fire was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m., so the buildings impacted by the fire were not occupied at the time.
“I want to thank the many first responders who spent many hours on the scene of Friday night’s fire at our Early Childhood Unit administrative office in Tahlequah. Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I, along with our early childhood staff, are saddened by the damage but relieved there were no injuries. We are also thankful that the quick response of our local first responders from the Tahlequah and Woodall fire departments prevented the fire from damaging neighboring classroom spaces where some of our youngest citizens gather with our amazing Early Childhood staff for their early education,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this story from a post on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page, making minor editorial changes, particularly for time references.
