Oklahoma City — The American Federation for Children, the nation’s voice for educational choice, has congratulated Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters on their election victories.
American Federation for Children-Oklahoma Senior Advisor Jennifer Carter released the following statement last night (Tuesday, November 8) on Governor Stitt’s re-election and Education Secretary Walters’ successful campaign for State Superintendent of Public Instruction:
“Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters are steadfast champions of students and parents, and Oklahoma voters rewarded them tonight for that commitment. On the other hand, teachers’ unions and the education establishment did everything in their power this cycle to sling mud at school choice champions and prop up defenders of the status quo – and they still lost.
"They spent millions trying to redefine school choice. They spread lies and mistruths, but the public has seen through it and embraced those who advocate for parents and students instead of institutions and bureaucrats.”
“We look forward to Gov. Stitt and Superintendent-elect Walters building on the momentum they earned tonight and fighting to make sure the voices of parents are heard in the 2023 legislative session. It is past time for our Republican policymakers to unite and deliver a victory for Oklahoma families by providing true educational freedom in Oklahoma public education.”
About AFC-Oklahoma: The American Federation for Children-Oklahoma seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children. AFC-Oklahoma is a project of the American Federation for Children (AFC). For more information, visit https://www.afcoklahoma.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.