Just over 100 days the new House Republican Majority gained control, and we are only just getting started.
The 118th Congress has made a point to deliver on our Commitment to America: a nation that is safe, an economy that is strong, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable.
In the first 100 days of the new Congress, House Republicans have passed 59 bills, held over 235 Congressional hearings, and issued 34 subpoenas.
This is extremely significant, as all of this has been accomplished utilizing bipartisan support with a Democrat-run Senate and White House.
On the very first day, House Republicans fulfilled our promise to defund President Joe Biden’s army of 87,000 IRS agents.
This also marked the day that Congress reopened the People’s House, allowing Americans to once again come to Washington and make their voices heard.
Furthermore, we terminated the COVID-19 national emergency and eliminated the Military Vaccine Mandate, restoring American’s freedoms and rights.
By passing the Parents Bill of Rights, House Republicans have ensured that parents, not the government, are the primary decision makers in their children’s education.
This legislation empowers parents and serves as a step toward establishing a safe and transparent environment for our children.
House Republicans also advanced the Lower Energy Cost Act, which put a halt on Biden’s war on American energy.
The positive impact this bill will have on Oklahoma cannot be overstated.
This is an all-of-the above approach to production that unleashes American energy independence, which would ultimately lower prices at the pump.
In addition, we established the bipartisan Select Committee on China to work toward protecting and strengthening America against the existing and emerging threats we face from Communist China.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) poses one of the greatest national security threats to our country and has been increasing their aggressive tactics, even flying a spy balloon over sensitive military facilities.
In addition, they are stealing our intellectual property and buying farmland across America.
This is why I was proud to support a recent proposal, ensuring that China is banned from buying American farmland suitable for ethanol and biodiesel production.
This Select Committee will be crucial in countering the harmful influence of the CCP.
Committees have also been incredibly busy during the first 100 days.
My legislation, the NOAA Weather Radio Modernization Act passed unanimously through the Science, Space and Technology Committee.
This bill works to modernize emergency broadcast radio alerts, improving lifesaving services for all Oklahomans.
On the House Administration Committee, we have worked to hold federal bureaucrats accountable for their actions.
House Republicans promised regular order, and so far through our committees, we have delivered.
In just a short 100 days, we have already achieved many steps in our Commitment to America.
I look forward to continuing to propel our successful agenda forward for the American people and my fellow Oklahomans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.