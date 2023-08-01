Investigations into what are deemed “Little Red Classrooms” -- by the Group "Parents Defending Education" found that there are 143 school districts school districts in the United States -- including 20 near military bases -- using "Confucius Classrooms" and the "Confucius Institute" in the United States including two in Oklahoma.
Described in a neutral way, the purpose of the provision of resoources "to teach Chinese language and culture to students."
The National Association of Scholars (NAS) reports (https://www.nas.org/reports/after-confucius-institutes/full-report#WhatAreConfuciusInstitutes? ) that Confucius Institutes operate with a state purposes to create a partnership between K-12 schools, Universities, or nonprofits.”
And the partnernership formed is with a Chinese Government entity .
The government of mainland China is run by the Chinese Communist Party.
Parents Defending Education, relying on the NAS research, focused Confucius Classrooms or other Chinese-backed programming in operation in the following seven schools or school systems.
* Cloverport Independent School District, Kentucky
* Minnetonka Public Schools, Minnesota
* St. Cloud Area School District, Minnesota
* Tulsa Public Schools, Oklahoma
* Sisters School District, Oregon
* Highland Park Independent School District, Texas
* Seattle Public Schools
Furthermore, three of the nation's top Science and Technology Schools have ties to Chinese Government affiliated programs.
These include:
* Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology-Alexandria, Virginia has ties to Tsinghua University High School, the high school affiliated with one of China's top military schools
* Simpson Country Public Schools-Kentucky entered into an agreement with North China Electric Power University to operate Western Kentucky's Confucius Institute
* North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (received a “Confucius Classroom of the Year” award from Hanban -- an arm of the Chinese government)
Reporting from the NAS -- a long-time critic of the Confucius Institutes and similar programs -- and Parents Defending Education assert that the purpose of the Confucius Classrooms is to further the Chinese Communist Party’s global influence.
Further research found that the Peoples' Republic of China -- the name under which the Communist Chinese Party governs mainland China -- has fostered relationships with American K-12 schools, grants, sister school partnerships, and other programming since 2009.
Concerning the Tulsa Public School connection, Parents Defending Education reports the following:
“On July 11, 2022, the Tulsa Public Schools board of education approved entering into an agreement with the Confucius Classroom Coordination Offices, which operates out of the international leadership of Texas Global nonprofit. The Chinese International Education Foundation would cover the cost of the program. Carver middle school offers students a ‘Confucius Connection’ through its Global Awareness programming. The site states that Carver became a Confucius School through the Han Ban (sic) Confucius Institute.”
In a series of reports in 2020, Pat McGuigan studied the controversy surrounding these programs.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/national-security-and-academic-integrity-scholars-focus-critical-scrutiny-on-confucius-institutes/article_c79dfc7f-eb32-58d1-9b96-59fcc0aa85ca.html )
Editor's Note: Detailed information about the Confucius Institutes and related programs appeared recently on the website of 'Parents Defending Education' at this link: https://defendinged.org/investigations/little-red-classrooms-china-infiltration-of-american-k-12-schools/ . Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to Todd's report.
