Oklahoma has 1,720 schools in 512 school districts. The list of the richest schools in Oklahoma will blow you away.
There are preschools, colleges and some of them cost the student a mountain of money to attend. They do offer many resources for students,
1. Casady School is a kindergarten to 12th grade private school in OKC. The schools is built on student wellness, student engagement, durable learning, skills and knowledge, and community engagement. Kindergarten program is $8,770, full time costs $10,975, The kindergarten program is $16,670, and the lower school is $18,885. Middle school goes up to $22,140, and the upper school (grades 9-12) comes in at $24,850. There are multiple merit scholarships and financial aid options.
2. Casia Hall in Tulsa is a Catholic Preparatory School open to grades 6 to 12. The cost is $17,550 for all grades. The lower school can take upper school classes to get ahead on credit, and the upper school gives students the chance to earn college credits.
3. Riverfield Country Day School offers preschool today high school. Ranked in the top five private schools in Oklahoma. Cost runs as high as $16,785. The school is on 180 acres that includes a pond, hiking trails, campgrounds and outdoor classrooms.
4. University of Tulsa a four year school that has over 3500 enrolled students. There are 71 undergraduate majors, and 30 graduate majors, and 16 doctoral pathways.
5. Oral Roberts University is a Christian University with a liberal arts focus. Around 4000 students attend ORU and faith is integrated into campus life with over 60 churches within walking distance of the campus. Tuition costs around $45,000.
6. Oklahoma Baptist University offers more than 80 major areas of study including accounting, and art, biology, criminal justice, English, and ministry studies. founded in 1910 now sits on 226 acres of land. Tuition is $40,980.
