President Biden's renewed push to cancel -- through administrative steps -- a portion of student loan debt could erase nearly $550 million that is owed by 11,530 Oklahomans, the Whitehouse announced Tuesday (July 19).
The U.S. Department of Education started notifying eligible borrowers last Friday with debt discharges expected after 30 days. The forgiveness is for low income borrowers who have paid on their income driven repayment plans for 20 years or more.
If the plan survives legal scrutiny, more than $39 billion could be cancelled for 804,000 borrowers nationwide under the fixes to the income driven repayment plans. Lenders will notify borrowers by their loan servicer when the debt is discharged.
The automatic debt cancellation is distinct from the recently failed plan to cancel debt for those whose annual income was below $125,000 for $10,000 debt cancellation and $20,000 for low-income Pell Grant recipients.
In a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, that approach was found to have violated existing provisions in federal law.
Under the earlier Biden plan, 172,000 Oklahomans had applied for approval.
Biden has pledged to pursue another plan to cancel debt but that could take years. Borrowers can check out their loans at https://www.studentaid.gov
.
Patrick McGuigan, editor emeritus of the City Sentinel, contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.