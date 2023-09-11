Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma has announced the recipients of the 2023 Oklahoma Goodwill Industries Abilities Scholarship in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Community Foundation dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of higher education.
This year's outstanding individuals are:
Deanna Bussinger- a graduate of Walters High School set to attend East Central University.
Emilee Ary- A graduate of Stigler High School ready to begin classes at The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
Drake Prince- a graduate of Billings High School ready to start classes at Northeastern State University at Tahlequah.
Bryce Looper- a graduate of Bethany High School headed for the University of Oklahoma.
Each student will get a scholarship of $3,000 to be applied to their fall semester expenses. Applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher in addition to meeting the definition of disability.
The program reflects Goodwill's commitment to supporting inclusivity through education and workforce opportunities. throughout the years Goodwill has worked to enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities.
Jim Priest CEO and President of Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is thrilled to honor these outstanding students' academic achievements and strong determination.
Follow links to related stories:
Goodwill opens first Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services location in Midwest City | Community | city-sentinel.com
Workforce crisis stifles effort to end disability waiting list | Government/Opinion | city-sentinel.com
About Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 25 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items. To find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at okgoodwill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.