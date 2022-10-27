The annual Lowak Sho'li Humanities Forum is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 3 at the Chickasaw Business Center, 830 E. Main Street, Ada, Oklahoma.
The theme for this year’s forum is “First Americans in Language Revitalization.”
“The Lowak Sho'li Humanities Forum is a panel discussion that brings together First American professionals who work in a specific field of arts and humanities,” said Kati Cain, creative arts manager at the Chickasaw Nation.
“In the past we’ve had themes like high fashion, law and visual arts, and for this year, we chose language revitalization.”
“Language revitalization is particularly important because of the number of First American native speakers that have been lost the last couple of years,” Cain said.
“We also want to celebrate the growth of the Chickasaw Nation language department, which recently started the Chikasha Academy Adult Immersion Program.”
Panelists for Nov. 3 will include Katie Thompson (Sac and Fox), Dane Poolaw, (Kiowa), Ryan Mackey (Cherokee), and Clovis Hamilton (Chickasaw). Rachel Stick will be moderating. Each specialize in First American language revitalization.
“What our panelists have in common is dedication and passion for preserving and revitalizing First American languages,” Cain said.
“Panelists are all First Americans. Even though they have things in common, we try to choose panelist who represent different areas of the career field.”
“One of the purposes of the forum is to encourage First American students to consider a career in the arts and humanities and that’s why it is important,” Cain continued.
“Panelists give advice to students by answering questions like how they get into the field, the type of degrees needed, and what is it like to navigate academic spaces as a First American.”
Open to the public, community members are encouraged to attend and engage with panelists at Lowak Sho'li, according to a press release from the Chickasaw Nation.
“Taking the original purpose into account, we also think it is important to have a space where professionals can have conversations as First Americans with the public,” Cain explained.
“It allows them to discuss what it’s like to be a minority in a career field, the unique perspective that First Americans can bring to a subject and why First American voices are beneficial in those career fields.”
For more information, visit Chickasaw.net/Lowak or contact the Chickasaw Nation Arts and Humanities at CreativeArts@Chickasaw.net or (580) 272-5520.
