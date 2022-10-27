Lowak Sho'li First American Humanities Forum, “First Americans in Language Revitalization” will take place at East Central University (Ada, Oklahoma) on Nov. 3. A panel of First American scholars will discuss language revitalization efforts made by First American tribes. 'Anompa' is the Chickasaw word for 'language'. This graphic features several examples of the Chickasaw Nation's cultural and language programs. Graphic: Chickaw Nation ‘Anompa’.