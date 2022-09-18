FILE - Cynthia Warrick, then-interim president of South Carolina State University, smiles in her office in Orangeburg, S.C., May 8, 2013. Warrick, Stillman College's first female president, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based historically Black college for five years. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of Warrick’s contract.