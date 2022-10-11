OKLAHOMA CITY—Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is hosting the graduation of its Academy program on Wednesday, October 19, at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, OK—35 miles east of Oklahoma City.
The event will be held in the MBCC Visitation Room, 29501 Kickapoo Road, in McLoud, from 1 – 3 p.m.
After successfully completing a one year, in-prison program, 16 women will graduate from the Prison Fellowship Academy® program. The families and friends of graduates will also attend.
Prison Fellowship is also a leading voice for criminal justice reform.
Prison Fellowship Academy uses targeted curriculum, compassionate coaches, and restorative community to replace participants’ criminal thinking and behaviors with renewed purpose and biblically based life principles. Graduates complete the yearlong program as change agents and good citizens inside and outside of prison.
“The brokenness that lands men and women in prison, left unaddressed, perpetuates a cycle of destructive thinking and behaviors,” the press release stated.
Founded on the Christian belief of human dignity and redemption, the Prison Fellowship Academy seeks to disrupt this cycle. Using targeted curriculum, compassionate coaches, and restorative community, Academy participants embark on a yearlong journey to develop and practice the biblically based values of community, affirmation, productivity, responsibility, restoration, and integrity.
Academy graduates complete the program as change agents, prepared to take their places as good citizens in their communities inside and outside of prison, the release said.
Prison Fellowship offers other programs such as The Urban Ministry Institute (TUMI), which fulfills a key element of the organization’s mission and vision by focusing on forming church leaders in prison who can both build the church behind the walls and become leaders in the church on the outside. As a long term program, it fulfills a need for deep discipleship and leadership development.
With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.
Mabel Bassett Correctional Center is a multifunction facility for female inmates in McLoud. The institution houses minimum, medium and maximum security inmates, and serves as the reception and assessment center for all females incarcerated in Oklahoma. MBCC also houses women requiring specialized medical or mental health care.
The facility has a capacity of 1,139 minimum and medium security inmates and 102 inmates in assessment and reception. Over a 10-30 day assessment period, MBARC staff assess inmates to determine their facility assignment and what program criteria they meet.
MBCC is named for former Commissioner of Charities and Corrections Mabel Bourne Bassett, who established standards for state juvenile and adult correctional facilities, as well as the state’s mental institutions. She also established the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
For more information visit prisonfellowship.org. To learn more about the Mabel Bassett Correction Center, click here.
