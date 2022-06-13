A woman who was drugged and abducted by an associate of hers is lucky to be alive after a local bystander came to her aid, risking his own life in the process. Now police have one man in police custody facing felony charges in connection to the abduction.
Bennie Edward Simmons, 30, is charged with kidnapping and rape after his arrest on June 12.
Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of S. Meridian in reference to a possible runaway child. Officers arrived to speak with witnesses who reported a 17-year-old female missing and was not answering her phone.
Witnesses reported to police the victim was escorted out of a local bar by Simmons, who had his arm wrapped around the victim. Friends of the victim asked bar staff to review the location's security cameras to see if the victim left the area with Simmons but were not allowed, prompting a call to police for assistance.
While attempting to ascertain where the victim was, officers were able to identify and obtain Simmons' cell phone number. Shortly after a call was received from the victim, who stated she was unharmed but was lost. Police were able to locate the victim and return her to her friends and family relatively unharmed.
After speaking to the victim and a witness, police believe a drug was introduced into the drink of the victim, rendering her incoherent. Tests at a local hospital were not able to positively determine this to be the case, but neither the victim, or a seperate witness, could explain why they became suddenly ill.
During questioning the victim told police Simmons attempted to force himself on her several times, but was thwarted by a bystander who witnessed the event.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots after the bystander and the victim took off from the location of the crime, which was situated near the bar where the victim was allegedly abducted.
Police were never able to locate a firearm during their investigation, but they were able to obtain video surveillance which helped confirm witness statements.
After locating Simmons, police transported him to the Oklahoma County Jail without incident. Simmons is being held on a $150,000 bond.
