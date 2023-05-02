breaking
With the governor's signature, Kay Floyd's measure to facilitate rape kit processing becomes law
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed into law Senate Bill 1000, a measure intended to help facilitate the processing of rape kits.
Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd was the Senate principal author of Senate Bill 1000, which will become effective on November 1, 2023.
It allows the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to inquire about the location of rape kits that have not yet been submitted to an accredited crime laboratory.
For several years, Floyd has been working with the state’s Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) Task Force, which brought stakeholders to the table, including law enforcement, prosecutors and sexual assault survivor advocates to address the state’s backlog in the testing of rape kits.
The OSBI is in charge of the chain of custody of these kits, which are provided to sexual assault nurses to collect evidence from assault survivors. The kits, which have tracking information, are then collected by law enforcement agencies who hold them until they can be sent to a lab. Floyd said SB 1000 clarifies that OSBI can inquire about a kit that has not yet been submitted after it has been used to collect evidence.
“We wanted to ensure the statutory authority for OSBI to call the law enforcement agency to inquire about the location and custody of a kit, and that the law enforcement agency can provide this information so the kits can then be processed,” said Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “I appreciate the support of the Legislature and Governor Stitt in helping us continue the important work of the SAFE Task Force.”
Floyd also thanked Rep. Steve Bashore, House principal author of SB 1000, for his work in getting the measure signed into law.
"It's absolutely a travesty of justice that victims of sexual assault must endure long wait times in having their evidence kits tested," said Bashore, R-Miami.
"This legislation will help investigators clear the backlog that exists and will assist in speedier justice moving forward."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/senate-approves-bills-to-better-support-evidence-collection-processing-for-assault-survivors/article_67ad983e-c104-11ed-85f5-9b6235b3e9a6.html )
Upon enactment, S.B. 1000 continues the SAFE Task Force’s efforts (and earlier steps) to address Oklahoma’s backlog in untested rape kits.
As chronicled in past reporting of The City Sentinel newspaper, Sen.Floyd had support from members of both political parties in working on assault-related issues during her legislative tenure, although one former Attorney General, a Republican, was not an enthusiastic ally of her efforts.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/oklahoma-attorney-general-mike-hunter-assumes-responsibility-for-evidence-task-force-november-opponent-mark-myles/article_3de21e8f-2442-5a4a-9140-b4a2176f981e.html )
In news coverage, commentaries and from some Republican elements, A.G. Mike Hunter was repeatedly criticized for his office’s incompetence dealing with rape assault kits.
In the 2018 Republican primary for the state's law enforcement post, Tulsa-area attorney Gentner Drummond added his voice to the chorus of Hunter's critics in the matter.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/editorial-discretion-for-the-august-28-runoff-gentner-drummond-for-attorney-general/article_aecd70ee-8ee6-5fa5-bb3c-78100b5ab5a8.html )
Drummond barely lost the GOP primary to Hunter in 2018. In 2022, Drummond snagged the party nomination from an appointed incumbent – who had replaced Hunter when he resigned in the midst of a cluster of scandals – and went on to win the general election easily.
For more than a decade, Floyd persisted in the arena, continually garnering more and more legislative GOP allies for her work on this matter, while retaining her own party’s consistent legislative support.
The governor signed the bill last Friday (April 28).
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a state Senate press release adding references to earlier news stories.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- With the governor's signature, Kay Floyd's measure to facilitate rape kit processing becomes law
- Sister Helen Prejean to join Oklahoma Faith Leaders during press conference urging Gov. Stitt to halt Glossip execution
- Bomb Squad Sent to Investigate Suspicious Package in Edmond
- Governor Sitt Signs Law Making it a Felony to Perform "Permanent Gender Transition Surgeries" on Children. Bravo!
- EMSA Earns 100% CAAS Reaccreditation Score | CAAS standards prioritize high-quality ambulance service operations.
- 26th Annual WoodyFest set for July 12 – 16 in Okemah
- State Senator Daniels, State Representative Hasenbeck support Gov. Stitt’s approval of S.B. 613 prohibiting gender transition procedures for minors
- Half Sunken Car Spotted by Coach Was Stolen from DHS According to OKCFD
Most Popular
Articles
- Democrats continue to oppose MLK Bill
- Rose State College Tragic School Shooting -- Commentary
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- School choice has yet to become a reality - Commentary
- Pratt & Whitney announces $255 million expansion in Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen backs 'Limit, Save, Grow Act' with $4.8 Trillion in Spending Cuts, calls on Democrats to back physical barriers for Border Reinforcement
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Oklahoma On Verge of Major Education Accomplishment - Commentary
- Glossip denied clemency – attorneys file Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution
- Oklahoma attorneys offer free advice on Law Day – May 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.