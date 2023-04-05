featured breaking
Veterans for America First (VFAF), aka Veterans for Trump, name the former President hero of the month for April 2023, President Stan Fitzgerald announces
- The City Sentinel, via Newswire.com
Manhattan (New York City) via Newswire.com -- The Veterans for America First (VFAF.ORG) group has initiated a monthly hero program this year to shine a light on Veterans and citizens “who display great patriotism, loyalty and bravery in the duty of Saving America.”
On the day of former President Donald Trump's formal arraignment on 34 felony charges, VFAF designated Trump the first recipient of the "Hero of the Month" award.
Stan Fitzgerald – president of Veterans for Trump – said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel,
"President Donald J. Trump has taken all the unfounded attacks from the left for years and continues to stand brave fighting to Save America. Through his presidency and the witch hunts, he achieved some of the greatest accomplishments in American history. Now as citizen Trump, during a presidential campaign, he goes forward bravely in the face of political persecution. I can not think of anyone more deserving to be our hero of the month, as our organization is named after this great leader."
Angie Wong, the organization's national media rep, was on location in New York to cover the arraignment and serve as a “pundit” for the forty-fifth President, representing the Veterans organization.
Wong planned on attending the rally led by U.S. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, in support of “45” while reporting on the event.
Wong is a regular on Real America's Voice network and President of Legacy PAC.
Legacy PAC is a political action committee whose ethos states, "Legacy PAC is here to hold the line and continue President Trump's legacy with the next generation of Conservative leaders." https://www.legacy-pac.org/
As previously reported by The City Sentinel, The Veterans group made national headlines last month, after becoming the first national vets' organization to endorse Donald J Trump for his 2024 Presidential campaign.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/legacy-pac-founding-partners-wong-craig-and-the-fitzgeralds-host-high-profile-kick-off-event/article_176dae0e-bba5-11ed-b9a4-6b6562c19c1f.html
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with a press release transmitted by Newswire.com, a news and information service that works with newspapers and other media all over the world. To view the original version of the Newswire release, visit:
https://www.newswire.com/news/trump-named-hero-of-the-month-by-national-veterans-group-on-day-of-22001991
Stan Fitzgerald and his allies drew national attention recently for organized efforts to work with Georgia legislators and state/local officials to counter “drag queen” bingo sessions that included children.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/veterans-for-america-first-asks-georgia-legislature-to-consider-restrictions-on-drag-shows/article_0d97c0c4-c4db-11ed-8577-cf1da5cefa25.html )
The former President invited VFAF National Spokesman Admiral Chuck Kubic (USN – ret.), VFAF President Fitzgerald, VFAF Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald and VFAF National Media Rep Angie Wong to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for his 2024 campaign announcement.
The former president shared the organization's endorsement on his Truth Social Platform https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/109429493455546669.
The veterans organization asserts that it speaks for millions of conservative veterans.
The Organization's national spokesman, Admiral Kubic, issued an official statement on the indictment of President Trump and can be found on the website:
https://veteransforamericafirst.org/veterans-for-trump-official-statement-on-the-indictment-of-donald-j-trump/
About Veterans for America First: VFAF is “an inclusive and diverse advocate for Veterans, first responders, and patriots who believe in America-First principles. The organizational goal is to reverse the degradation of American culture on every level through honest conversation, policy, and community engagement.” To learn more, visit https://veteransforamericafirst.org/. The press release from Newswire was expanded by The City Sentinel to include other news about VFAF and Veterans for Trump.
