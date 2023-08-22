Tulsa, Oklahoma – U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, released a statement of support following subpoenas issued from the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on the Judiciary to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigators and Biden Administration Department of Justice (DOJ) officials present at or with direct knowledge of a meeting on October 7, 2022, in which now-Special Counsel David Weiss allegedly claimed he was prevented from bringing charges against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for tax crimes.
Rep. Hern serves on the Ways & Means Committee.
“Earlier this summer, I heard concerning allegations from whistleblowers at the IRS regarding special treatment given to the President’s son,” said Rep. Hern.
“In the months since, IRS and DOJ officials have refused to comply with our investigation into these allegations. Americans are demanding transparency from their government – and they deserve the truth. Unelected bureaucrats are still accountable to the American people, just like anyone else in the federal government. These subpoenas are a necessary step towards transparency and a resolution to this investigation.”
According to sworn whistleblower testimony, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss stated during an October 7, 2022, meeting with DOJ and IRS personnel that “he is not the deciding person on whether charges are filed” against Hunter Biden and that in multiple instances his efforts to bring charges in multiple jurisdictions were denied. This was documented in an email sent the day of the meeting, and provided to Ways & Means.
Yet Attorney General Merrick Garland previously testified before Congress that Weiss had all the authority necessary to pursue charges and Mr. Weiss told Congress that he had “ultimate” authority over the case.
* April 2022 – Garland testifies before the Senate that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is “supervising the investigation” and “is in charge of that investigation.” He also testifies that “there will not be interference of any political or improper kind.”
* March 2023 – Garland again testifies before a Senate Committee and is asked whether USAO Weiss had authority to bring charges outside of Delaware without Special Counsel status. Garland replies: “The US Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority to make those kind[s] of referrals that you are talking about, or bring cases in other jurisdictions if he feels it’s necessary and I will assure that if he does, he will be able to do that...I have promised to ensure that he is able to carry out his investigation and that he be able to run it and if needs to bring it in another jurisdiction he will have full authority to do that.”
* June 7, 2023 – U.S. Attorney Weiss sends a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan claiming he had full authority over the investigation and to bring charges in the case.
Only after what was characterized in Hern's release as "a sweetheart plea deal [that] fell apart during a hearing before a federal judge in Delaware did A.G. Garland designate Mr. Weiss as Special Counsel, raising concerns that the Attorney General’s and Mr. Weiss’s statements to Congress were not truthful."
The subpoenas referenced in Representative Hern's statement were sent to the following individuals:
* Michael T. Batdorf, IRS Director of Field Operations
* Darrell J. Waldon, IRS Special Agent in Charge
* Thomas J. Sobocinski, FBI Special Agent in Charge
* Ryeshia Holley, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted by the office of Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern. Pat selected, from online sources, the photos used with the story. In addition to his work on the Ways & Means and House Committees, Hern is chairman of the Republican Study Committee.
