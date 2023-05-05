WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 29: On September 29, 2015 anti-death penalty activists, including members of MoveOn.org and other advocacy groups rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC in a final attempt to prevent the September 30 scheduled execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip. Legal experts, death penalty opponents, and hundreds of thousands of ordinary Americans have fought tirelessly to prevent the execution of Glossip. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)