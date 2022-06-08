Two are in police custody facing serious felony charges after they allegedly used a social media application to lure a man into being carjacked at gunpoint.
Sharay Mashiya Holiday, 19, and Willie Clarence Prince, 19, are both charged with robbery using a dangerous weapon. The two were arrested after a brief car chase resulting in a car accident which caused bodily injury.
Police say the social media application "Plenty-of-Fish" is to blame for the sexual rendezvous gone wrong, Holiday allegedly using the application to lure her victim with sex on June 2.
The victim told police he had met Holiday on the website and were supposed to meet up for a sexual encounter. He went on to tell police once he picked Holiday up, she began acting strange.
The two travelled in the victim's car to a local apartment complex in the 7200 block of S. Walker. Once at the location the two were approached by Prince, who was seen walking from a nearby apartment building.
Holiday and the victim exited the vehicle in order to locate a card, which was presumably lost in the backseat. While searching for the card the victim spoke to Prince briefly, but quickly realized something was amiss and attempted to leave. Prince is then believed to have brandished a handgun and averted the victim's attempts to get back into his car.
The victim told police he ran away to the sounds of gunshots coming from behind him.
During questioning officers noted two holes in the victim's clothing they believe were likely caused by a bullet, as well as a "graze mark" to the victims right leg, also believed to have been caused by gunfire.
On June 3, officers responding to an unrelated call identified the victim's stolen vehicle using license plate identification technology, and a car chase ensued. The two suspects made attempts to elude police but were unsuccessful, crashing and injuring another motorist. Prince was subsequently charged with an array of felonies for the pursuit.
Both Prince and Holiday were subsequently taken into police custody and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where they are being held on a $150,000 bond.
