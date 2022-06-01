Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.