Oklahoma City – Tricia Everest has responded enthusiastically to Governor Kevin Stitt’s formation of request, and designation for her to lead, the MODERN (Modernized Operations through Data and Evidenced-based Restoration Now) Justice Task Force.
In an exchange with The City Sentinel, requesting her comments, Everest wrote:
“Under this unique partnership with all three branches and all stakeholders at the same table, Oklahoma is poised to create the Gold Standard for appropriate modernization of the pipeline around jails. Last year, all three branches of Government invited the Crime and Justice Institute to facilitate and gather unbiased data from county jails of all sizes from each quadrant of the State.
“This collective task Force is the next step in this coordinated State Effort. All stakeholders are at the table tasked with establishing a coordinated timeline and plan for policy and priority changes. MODERN includes individuals effected by the Justice system and will work with experts to vet out unattended consequences.”
Announcing the MODERN task force last week in his function as Oklahoma’s chief executive officer, Stitt said, “We’re taking concrete steps towards a safer, smarter, and more efficient justice system in Oklahoma. With all three branches of government working together, we’re demonstrating to all four million Oklahomans the state’s commitment to strengthening public safety while ensuring our justice system works fairly and efficiently.”
Stitt’s executive order, establishing the scope and reach of the panel’s authority, was set forth in Executive Order 2023-19, which can be examined here:
The order specifies that Oklahoma’s “Secretary of Public Safety or designee” is “the Chair of the Task Force and shall have the authority to create committees and name committee chairs to facilitate the work of the Task Force.” (emphasis added)
As such, Everest has “the authority to appoint Task Force members and non-members to serve on committees.”
The panel will meet “as often as deemed necessary” by Everest to allow “timely completion of its work.”
Members of the panel and those serving on committees “shall serve without compensation” according to Governor Stitt’s order.
Staff and administrative support for the MODERN Task Force will come from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
The order specifies that all “executive departments, offices, agencies and employees of the State shall cooperate with the Task Force, including providing any information, data, records and reports as may be requested.”
The Task Force is charged, in the executive order, to make recommendations for policies and programs "and propose legislation" to:
"1. Protect lives and property;
“2. Respect and support victims of crime;
“3. Deter criminal activity;
“4. Enhance and establish diversion programs, including alternative sentencing, supervision and treatment options;
“5. Reduce recidivism;
“6. Reduce Oklahoma's incarceration rate and associated costs consistent with these goals;
“7. Increase the cost-effectiveness of our state and local justice systems through expanding the use of technology;
“8. Apply resources toward high performing strategies to increase public safety; and
“9. Improve any other aspects of Oklahoma's justice system."
State Representative Meloydye Blancett, D-Tulsa, worked with members of both parties and in both chambers of the Legislature, to support a framework in law for the task force which Governor Stitt supported.
Specifically in reference to the task force, Rep. Blancett issued a statement strongly supportive for both Everest and Stitt last week.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel has written on criminal justice issues, as both a reporter and a commentator, since the 1980s. He co-edited books such as Crime and Punishment in Modern America and Criminal Justice Reform: A Blueprint. He is the co-author, with Dawn M. Weyrich, of Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork.
