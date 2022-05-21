A suspected drive-by shooter is behind bars after police were able to locate the suspects vehicle in a nearby parking lot.
Adrian Humburto Herrera, 24, is charged with using a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a gun, both felonies. Herrera was apprehended May 16.
Police responded to a call in the vicinity of SW 74th Street and S. Portland Avenue after several shots were fired at a stranded motorist.
Witnesses told police that an orange sedan drove by the location at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle sped by the driver leaned out the window and fired at least three shots in the direction of a man who was standing next to his broken down vehicle. No one was struck by the shots.
Officers were able to locate several spent shell casings in an area witnesses believed to be the exact location of where the shooting took place.
After getting a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle, officers searched the area, eventually locating it in a parking lot in the 8900 block of S. Portland Avenue.
Officers noted that a handgun was seen inside the suspect's vehicle in plain sight.
Police were able to verify the owner of the vehicle was in fact Herrera, who was an employee at a retail store where the car was parked. Officers were able to enter the retail location and locate Herrera, who was immediately arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.
A search of Herrera's vehicle located the handgun which was identified as a Taurus 9mm.
