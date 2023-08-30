Choctaw law enforcement officials say a 15-year-old juvenile from Spencer has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Choctaw High School.
The suspect was found at 12:30 am near Northeast 36th St. and Midwest Blvd. The shooting took place Friday in the third quarter of the game between the Choctaw Yellowjackets and the Del City Eagles.
Two others were injured trying to escape the chaos, including a 15 year old girl.
Court records identify the suspect as Dayvion Hamilton
On Friday, August 25th, three people were shot during a high school football game in Choctaw. 16-year-Old Midwest City High School student later identified as Cordae Carter, was killed and two others were wounded.
Duty Del City police officers were working security at the football game when one of the officers fired their weapon at the scene, the officer shot a 42-year-old man in the chest. At last word he was in critical condition.
Officials in Oklahoma County have been quiet and have not updated his condition or any other details. They said that off duty officer had perceived a threat, but no details have been released.
