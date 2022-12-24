breaking
State Representative Ross Ford of Broken Arrow recognized for Public Safety Work
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, has received two awards from Oklahoma troopers’ organizations recognizing his work to improve public safety and the lives and working conditions of troopers and other law enforcement officers and first responders.
Ford was named Legislator of the Year for 2022 by the Oklahoma State Troopers Association, and last week he received a Lifetime Award from Concerned Oklahomans for the Highway Patrol Society.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by these organizations that do so much to serve and protect the interests of those who work tirelessly every day to protect their fellow Oklahomans, often at great personal cost,” Ford said.
“In my time as a state representative, I’ve been blessed to author and help pass multiple pieces of legislation that have improve public safety as well as the lives of our law enforcement officers and their families. It’s gratifying to have my work recognized.”
The Oklahoma State Troopers Association is dedicated to ensuring the best possible working conditions are achieved for all troopers and communications officers. The nonprofit COHPS has worked for 30 years to boost morale and relieve stress experienced by troopers and their families.
Ford is a 25-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department where he worked for 12 years in the police motorcycle unit, taught drivers’ training for nearly 10 years and was the unit training coordinator for five years. He served also as a DARE and community relations officer, protected the Tulsa Airport and was an investigator in the detective division and a divisional equipment officer.
This year, Ford helped champion pay raises for Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers as well as other law enforcement and corrections officers. Ford also authored numerous bills signed into law, including House Bill 2065, which restores injured law enforcement officers to half-pay status in the pension system and increases future benefits for survivors.
House Bill 4374, the Stephen Bernius Memorial Act, expands domestic abuse language in state law determining who can obtain a protective order. House Bill 4373 increases the punishment for theft of catalytic converters, tires and wheels from a vehicle.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in 2019 appointed Ford to serve as a member of the Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council.
The Council was tasked with reviewing Oklahoma’s laws to guarantee they keep the public safe but also are fair to those accused of crimes.
Publisher’s Note: Some analysts have expressed concern the provisions that emerged from the reclassification process will increase the average lengths of terms for some non-violent crimes. Analysts will be watching the state’s incarceration rates to see how the Council’s reclassification works in the system.
