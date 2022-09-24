The Davis Correctional Facility, a private prison in Holdenville, Oklahoma, operated by Tennessee-based CoreCivic, is shown on Sept. 20, 2022. The 1,700-bed men’s prison where a correctional officer was fatally stabbed this summer has struggled to hire and retain staff and was operating at about 70% of its contractually obligated staffing level, according to a 2021 audit of the facility.