In a story emerging from Las Vegas, Joshua Isaac Nichols, the son of Terry Nichols, an accomplice in the infamous Oklahoma City bombing, has been sentenced to a prison term of between five and seventeen years. His co-defendant, George William Moya III, was sentenced to four to fifteen years.
Joshua Nichols, 40, and Moya, 27, were both convicted of a disturbing armed robbery that took place in February 2020. The victim, a 67-year-old jeweler, was lured to a vacant house in the suburban area of Henderson, where the duo committed the crimes. The pair were charged with kidnapping and armed robbery, having forcibly taken cash, jewelry, clothing, and a cellphone from their victim.
In March of this year, both men took plea deals that permitted them to avoid a trial and potentially longer sentences. As part of the deal, Nichols and Moya received around three years' credit for time spent in jail already. They were also ordered to pay a combined $5,100 in restitution to their victim.
Interestingly, Nichols was permitted to post a $50,000 bail, which allowed him to be released from jail for 13 weeks on high-level electronic monitoring pending his sentencing. His lawyer, Augustus Claus, argued that this provided Nichols the opportunity to spend time with his wife. However, a later request for a delay in sentencing due to Nichols' medical reasons was rejected by the judge.
Moya’s attorney, Michael Printy, expressed satisfaction with the judge's decision, stating that it was in line with their agreement with the prosecutors.
This is far from Nichols' first encounter with the law. His criminal record, dating back to 2005, includes previous felony convictions such as armed assault, vehicle theft, and resisting a police officer. Nichols also has a history of substance abuse and has reportedly received treatment in the past.
Terry Nichols, Joshua's father, is currently serving multiple lifetime federal prison sentences without the possibility of parole for his role in the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City, an event that claimed the lives of 168 people. His accomplice, Timothy McVeigh, was executed in 2001.
