Oklahoma City, May 4, 2023 -- The conviction and death sentence under which Richard Glossip has lived on Oklahoma’s death row for 25 years has been at center of intense controversy for the past eight years.
With only two weeks left before Richard Glossip’s execution date, faith leaders, legislators and other supporters came together for a press conference to ask Governor Kevin Stitt to grant a 60-day reprieve before an “innocent man is put to death.”
The allegation and conviction of “Murder-for-Hire” – which allowed the actual killer to avoid the Ultimate Sanction -- fell into doubt among legal observers here and around the country after Attorney Don Knight, an acclaimed attorney from Colorado who has for much of these years made himself an Oklahoma resident – intensified efforts to attack the Glossip conviction.
Prosecutorial schemes and shocking judicial decisions have long been a hallmark of the case, but after Knight secured the support of key conservative Republicans – the majority at the state Legislature since 2010 – the momentum built in a sequence of in-depth investigations and the unearthing of new evidence.
Today, at the Oklahoma State Capitol, faith community leaders blended with elected officials to lay out the case that there were not only abuses in the prosecution and conviction of Glossip, but that Glossip was and remains innocent of the charges brought against him after the violent death of Barry van Treese, an inn-keeper, on January 7, 1997.
Featured speaker Sister Helen Prejean made it clear she felt right at home with those conservative elected officials.
Glossip’s spiritual advisor since 2015, Sister Prejean is fighting hard to save the life of someone she knows very well by now.
“Eight years ago, Richard Glossip asked me if I would be there to witness his impending execution. I said yes, but I wasn’t going to let this innocent man die without a fight. We pledge allegiance to a nation based in ‘liberty and justice for all’; Richard Glossip has received neither.”
The City Sentinel asked Sister Helen a single question: What one thing would need to happen to halt the momentum toward execution of Richard Glossip?
She replied, "I call on the people of Oklahoma to ask Governor Stitt" to issue a reprieve to allow full legal review of the new evidence found in the legislative investigation and the attorney general's review of the case information that was never made available to any jury.
She reiterated her opposition to all use of the death penalty.
While speaking from the podium in the House media center in the Capitol ground floor, she observed, "The best conservatives look at the power of government over individuals."
She shared her view that the death penalty is so fraught with error and arbitrariness that it is time to take the state system toward mercy rather than vengeance.
The Oklahoma legislators involved in this particular event do not share all of the views expressed by the diminutive nun from Louisiana, yet they absolutely share her objective to save Richard Glossip.
State Representative Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow -- host of the press conference -- said new legislation would be introduced "as early as Monday [May 8] to require that state death penalty proceedings” henceforward follow the recommendations of the state attorney general.
As previously reported, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who took office in January, has agreed with every essential point raised by Glossip's attorney (Don Knight) -- falsification of evidence, suppression of evidence (the now-infamous missing box defense counsel never examined), leading questioning by county investigators after the murder of Mr. Van Treese.
Drummond formally confessed error on behalf of the State of Oklahoma in an historic appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court -- the first time such agreement has been "confessed" in state history.
During the course of the press conference, McDugle repeatedly stressed he would never surrender his push to exonerate Glossip.
He also said he was asking Stitt for a reprieve to allow the legal process to run its course, promising he would not ask for a reprieve beyond the one he hopes the chief executive will grant soon.
McDugle used a pair of powerful graphics (which were clear in the conference room but not fully visible in the streaming presentation) to note the dominance of former District Attorneys or Assistant District Attorneys in the composition of both the Pardon and Parole Board and the state Court of Criminal Appeals.
Arguably the most passionate presentations of the session came from state Representative J.J. Humphrey, R-Felt.
He began his presentation from the podium by saying, "I'm not gonna pull any punches." Indeed, he did not.
As an investigator, Humphrey said, he has long served as "an officer of the court."
He took an oath to seek equal justice under law for accused persons. He said "there are three people" trying to "execute Richard Glossip" whom he believes "should be arrested. I hope I get to be the person who puts the handcuffs on them."
Humphrey said the legislative-sponsored investigation of newly-discovered evidence (never presented to any Oklahoma jury) found "evidence destroyed" -- under written instructions of a prosecutor.
He stressed evidence pointed to witness intimidation -- a serious felony -- to secure the conviction of Glossip.
He commended A.G. Drummond for hiring his own investigator, former prosecutor Rex Duncan, who confirmed in his own way the Independent Counsel report from a former D.A. and conservative Republican state legislator.
Humphrey asserted that three state Attorneys General had, separately, worked to suppress the missing evidence for years.
In America and in Oklahoma, he said, "Power comes from the people." He called on Oklahomans to demand that Glossip not be executed.
“Elected officials who value the sanctity of life should use their power to stop Mr. Glossip’s execution,” said Baptist Pastor John-Mark Hart.
“There are serious doubts in this case, and killing an innocent man would be a moral travesty.”
“We are praying that Gov. Stitt intervenes to save the life of Mr. Glossip,” said Demetrius Minor, Minister and National Manager for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty.
“It would be unconscionable if the state executed an innocent man.” Minor said "as a pro-life Christian,” he believes "now is the time for those in authority to use their power to end this."
Adam Luck, who served three years as Pardon and Parole Board chairman, shared his dismay that, "Just over a week ago, Oklahoma moved one step closer to executing Richard Glossip, for the ninth time."
As a result, "The moral ground to stand on in support of the death penalty in Oklahoma is quickly shrinking."
Luck wrote in a recent newspaper commentary, "If the concerns we have about executing Glossip are about making sure we do not execute an innocent person, then we must acknowledge this fundamental truth: Right now we get it wrong 12% of time. We’ve exonerated 10 people in Oklahoma."
After the press conference ended, Rev. Don Health of Edmond Trinity Church told The City Sentinel, he "applauds the courage and integrity of Gentner Drummond for asking for a new trial" for Glossip.
Heath said it was "unbelievable" the Appeals panel rejected the accumulated evidence of prosecutorial wrong-doing.
State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, told The City Sentinel he had become persuaded of Glossip's innocence after a friend asked him to view the documentary, "Killing Richard Glossip."
While reiterating his personal support for the death penalty in certain cases, Stephens believes it is shocking that the state is continuing its advance toward Glossip, whom he described as "an innocent man."
Rep Kevin McDugle made a serious allegation of “felony wrongdoing” during the event, according to KFOR’s Dylan Brown who reported, “The fifth board member and tie-breaker Richard Smotherman did not cast a vote citing conflict of interest with his wife being a prosecutor in the case previously.”
With a large graphic of the five Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board members behind him, McDugle pointing at the recused member, Richard Smotherman declared, “His wife, Connie Smotherman, was a prosecuting attorney in this case that asked Sneed to change his testimony to fit the narrative of the prosecutor.”
Rep. McDugle announced that a rally to support Richard Glossip will be held Tuesday, May 9, on the south steps of the Oklahoma Capitol, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Among the speakers will be "Dr. Phil" – who is from Oklahoma and has followed the Glossip case for years, and who hosted memorable segments of his program that featured Sister Helen, Susan Sarandon and attorney Don Knight.
While presiding over an eclectic mix of “reality television” and substantive consideration of human foibles and faults, in a popular format it was, in many ways, Dr. Phil who laid out the case for the actual innocence of Richard Glossip.
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus, and Darla Shelden is senior reporter, for The City Sentinel. Readers seeking more information are encouraged to search the archives of the newspaper at city-sentinel.com.
