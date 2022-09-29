FILE "Woman-Ochre," a painting by Willem de Kooning, is readied for examination by University of Arizona Museum of Art staff Nathan Saxton, left, and Kristen Schmidt in Tucson, Ariz., in August 2017. After the painting was stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. The oil painting is finally back home and ready to be shown. It will be the centerpiece of an exhibition opening Oct. 8, 2022, until May 2023 at the University of Arizona Museum of Art.