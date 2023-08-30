Editor’s preface: The Conservative Action Project this month circulated nationwide a document calling on Congress to commence formal impeachment proceedings against Joseph Biden. The full name of the memorandum circulated to journalists and to conservative activists nationwide is: "Conservatives Call on House Republicans to Open an Impeachment Inquiry Against President Biden Immediately Upon Return from August Recess – and Further Call on Senate Republicans to Stop Turning a Blind Eye to the House Investigations and Findings." Congress returns from August recess on Tuesday, September 5.
Washington, D.C. -- Recent revelations from the House Committee on the Judiciary, the House Committee on Ways and Means, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government have established without question that Joe Biden has been engaged in criminal misconduct for decades, and that he lied to the American people about his son Hunter Biden’s criminal conduct and his own culpability and involvement in the Biden crime family business. The findings also reveal ongoing unlawful actions directed by the Biden White House to suppress the free speech rights of the American people and special targeting of those who dare to espouse opinions and views the Biden White House doesn’t agree with.
The evidence continues to mount – and can no longer be ignored.
The American people demand accountability instead of the ongoing coverup by the most partisan Attorney General in history, Merrick Garland, and the hyper-partisan, leftist-dominated Department of Justice.
Joe Biden is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, warranting the opening of an impeachment inquiry, which must ultimately result in impeachment by the House and removal by the United States Senate of Joe Biden as President of the United States.
An impeachment inquiry into the following recent revelations will easily produce a Bill of Particulars for the Biden impeachment resolution. Joe Biden:
* Lied about his role with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and clearly allowed his son and his brother to corruptly sell access to him as a high-ranking government official
* Lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling it a “Russian plant” in a debate watched by 73 million people
* Directed a presidential campaign that colluded with current and former members of US intelligence agencies to interfere with the 2020 general election, and the leader of the scheme was rewarded with the position of Secretary of State of the United States
* Benefited from a web of offshore and shell company bank accounts involving multiple Biden family members
* Directed a White House that, according to a federal district judge, wrongly pressured social media platforms to suppress the free speech rights of the American people related to elections, COVID-19, and vaccines
* Directed that Department of Justice take the position in a court filing that Florida’s new law prohibiting Chinese purchase or ownership of land is a violation of the Fair Housing Act and the United States Constitution
* Appointed prosecutors who were directed to ignore Hunter Biden criminal activity and instead proposed a sweetheart plea agreement that would not be available to any other citizen, and that was so objectionable that the Judge refused to accept it. The egregious plea agreement warrants immediate investigation into the role of the Biden White House with Biden political appointees related to the development of the plea agreement.
* Directed the collapse of American sovereignty by opening the United States border, allowing more than 5 million undocumented persons to enter the United States illegally, putting American lives at risk through human trafficking, the illegal import and distribution of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, and creating chaos in cities and communities across the country, including New York City, which has recently pleaded with President Biden to stop sending illegal immigrants to the city as it can no longer accommodate the massive number of illegals swarming its city
* Directed and is presiding over illegally transporting US military personnel across state lines to encourage and perform abortions in violation of federal law
* Disregarded the rulings of the United States Supreme Court regarding his politically motivated $430 billion student loan forgiveness program and has announced yet another illegal forgiveness of student loan debt in violation of the Supreme Court’s determination that the President has no such authority to abrogate the loan contracts
* Presided over the disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that cost the lives of 13 American soldiers and turned over $85 billion worth of US taxpayer funded military weapons and material to the Taliban, a violent extremist group
* Decimated the US military through his imposition of woke policies that have resulted in the lowest number of military recruits since the military draft ended in 1973
* Initiated and continues ties to China for his personal financial benefit that have left the United States vulnerable to Chinese infiltration and aggression, as evidenced by the “spy balloon” and attacks by China on the US dollar as the world’s economic currency
This list is far from exhaustive. In short, there has never been a more corrupt occupant of the White House than the sitting President of the United States, Joe Biden.
But rather than investigating any of these high crimes and misdemeanors, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the entire Department of Justice apparatus have unleashed the might and power of federal law enforcement against President Biden’s political enemies, to remove from the 2024 presidential campaign former President Donald Trump, and to protect Joe Biden from being held accountable for his crimes, while falsifying allegations against the former President who is Biden’s chief political rival for the 2024 election.
House Republicans must not allow Joe Biden and his criminal enterprise family to escape scrutiny, prosecution and punishment for actual crimes against the American people while the Biden Administration is allowed to advance politically motivated proceedings against former President Trump and other citizens who dare to oppose the Biden Administration.
The House must take steps to protect our nation from these attacks and criminal enterprises by Joe Biden, his family, and his political appointees who are, by their actions, turning the United States of America from a Constitutional Republic into a banana republic.
It is high time for Congress to pursue the high crimes that are becoming ever more apparent every day.
-- Conservative Action Project
Signed,
The Honorable Edwin Meese III, Attorney General, President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)
Jenny Beth Martin, Chairman, Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund
Rebecca Weber., CEO, Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC)
The Honorable Bob McEwen, U.S. House of Representatives, Former Member, Ohio
Myron Ebell
David N. Bossie, President, Citizens United
William L. Walton, The Bill Walton Show, Resolute Protector Foundation
L. Brent Bozell III, Founder and President, Media Research Center
Mike Berry, General Counsel and Director of External Affairs, First Liberty Institute
The Honorable Russ Vought, President, Center for Renewing America
The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr., Chief Domestic Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)
Mark Fitzgibbons, President of Corporate Affairs, American Target Advertising
Ashley Baker, Director of Public Policy, Committee for Justice
Nancy Schulze, Founder, CEO, RCW Speakers
The Honorable Richard D. Hayes, State Representative House District 57, State of Texas
Dr. Allen Unruh, Founder, National Abstinence Clearinghouse
Dr. Shannon L. McCollough, President, Global Gift Innovators
Elaine Donnelly, President, Center for Military Readiness
Saulius "Saul" Anuzis, President, 60 Plus Association
Willes K. Lee, Board of Directors, National Rifle Association of America
The Honorable Gary L. Bauer, President, American Values
Eric Georgatos, Executive Producer, America, Can We Talk?
Tom DeWeese, President, American Policy Center
Rick Scarborough, President, Recover America
Paul Gessing, President, Rio Grande Foundation
Kimberly Fletcher, President & Founder, Moms for America
Frank Pavone, National Director, Priests for Life
Dr. Virginia Armstrong, National Director, Law & Worldview Program, Eagle Forum
Allen Hebert, Chairman, American-Chinese Fellowship of Houston
Kimberly Good. Owner, KCG Investment
Kathleen Patten. President & CEO, American Target Advertising, Inc.
Ralph A. Rebandt, II, President. Michigan Lighthouse Ministries
Ben Case
James C. Dobson Ph.D., Founder & Chairman, Dr. James Dobson Family Institute
Jon Schweppe, Policy Director, American Principles Project
Ron Pearson, Executive Director, Conservative Victory Fund
Darrel Johnson, CEO, Attic Corp
E.W. Jackson, Sr., Founder/President, STAND Foundation, Inc.
Dr. Richard G. Lee, President and Founder, There’s Hope America
The Honorable Mike Wolfe, Former Harris County, Texas School Trustee
Penna Dexter, Co-host, Point of View Radio
Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, President, Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research and Education
Amy Kremer, Chairwoman, Women for America First
The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell, Chairman, Conservative Action Project, Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
Cleta Mitchell, Esq., Senior Legal Fellow, Conservative Partnership Institute
Bob Carlstrom, President, AMAC Action
Lori Roman, President, ACRU Action Fund
Alfred S. Regnery, President, Republic Book Publishers
Chad Connelly, Founder and President, Faith Wins
The Honorable Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council
Tom Jones, President, American Accountability Foundation
Terry Schilling, President, American Principles Project
Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.),Executive Vice President, Family Research Council
The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell, President, The Leadership Institute
Seton Motley, President, Less Government
Richard Norman, Founder and President, The Richard Norman Company
The Honorable James C. Miller III, Budget Director for President Reagan (1985-1988)
Dr. Robert Wallace Malone, President, The Malone Institute
Richard Manning, President, Americans for Limited Government
William P. Mills, III, Member, Council for National Policy
Floyd G. Brown, Founder, The Western Journal
James L. Martin, Founder/Chairman, 60 Plus Association
Lee Beaman, CEO, Beaman Ventures
Michael Lunsford, Executive Director, Citizens for a New Louisiana
The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr., Managing Editor, ConservativeHQ.com
The Honorable Mike Hill, Former Member, Florida State House
Tim Macy, Chairman, Gun Owners of America
Dr. Jerry A. Johnson, President (2013-19), National Religious Broadcasters
Joan Holt Lindsey, President, Lindsey Communications
Randy M. Long, Founder, Long Business Advisors, LLC
Kay R. Daly, President, Coalition for a Fair Judiciary
Karen England, President, Capitol Resource Institute.
Jennifer Hawks, President, Palo Alto Republican Women Federated
Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, TheTruthCentral.com
Dr. Jameson Taylor, Director of Legislative Affairs, AFA Action
Melanie Robbins, Executive Assistant, American Family Association
Brigitte Gabriel, Chairman and CEO, Act For America
The Honorable Peter J. Thomas, Chairman, The Conservative Caucus
Robert K. Fischer, Meeting Coordinator, Conservatives of Faith
Peggy Dau, Co-Founder, NationsNet.org
Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman, Liberty Counsel
Dr. Mark Smith, GEM
The Honorable Diana Denman, President, The Reagan Legacy Forum
Kevin Freeman, Founder, NSIC Institute
Kristen A. Ullman, President, Eagle Forum
Afterword, Notes and Disclosure: Names and organizational affiliations are for purposes of identification only. The Conservative Action Project (CAP) was founded in 2008 by many conservative leaders with former Attorney General Edwin Meese III serving as the Founding Chairman. CAP is currently chaired by the Hon. J. Kenneth Blackwell and is designed to facilitate conservative leaders working together on behalf of common goals. Participants include the CEOs of over 100 organizations representing all major elements of the conservative movement-economic, social and national security. Conservative Action Project | 444 North Capitol Street, NW, Suite 830, Washington, DC 20001. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this for publication. During the 1980s, Pat both covered and worked with many of those whose names are listed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.