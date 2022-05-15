SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a police officer in eastern Oklahoma early Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
An officer in Sallisaw was investigating a report of a man walking on U.S. 64 and jumping in front of traffic about 5 a.m. in the city near the Arkansas state line about 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the OSBI said.
The man threatened the officer with a knife and the officer shot him when he refused to drop the weapon, according to the OSBI. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, the agency said.
No names were immediately released.
The OSBI said it was asked by Sallisaw police to investigate and the state agency will provide a report to the district attorney to review and determine whether the officer was justified in shooting the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.