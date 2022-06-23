PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Police in Ponca City have fatally shot a man who robbed a liquor store., according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police were called Monday night after the man left the store located in a strip mall on foot with the alcohol, the OSBI said.
Officers later spotted the man carrying a gun and walking in a city street where he then forced a woman from her vehicle and stole the vehicle, driving it back to the strip mall where the liquor store is located, the OSBI said.
The man then drove into a field behind the strip mall where he abandoned the car and ran into a wooded area, chased by officers. He then turned toward the officers and appeared to have the gun when police shot and killed him, according to the OSBI.
The man's weapon was recovered at the scene, the OSBI said.
The OSBI said the man has not been identified and his body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification.
The names of the officers were not released and Ponca City police declined comment.
