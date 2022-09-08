In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Immigration Reform for Nevada supporter Robert Telles is seen during an event outside the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., in protest of Congress not taking action on comprehensive immigration reform. Police say they are serving search warrants in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter last week. In a statement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 Metro Police didn’t specify where they were searching in connection with the death of reporter Jeff German. But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles