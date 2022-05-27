A man who allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend then drank bleach in a likely suicide attempt is behind bars, after police were able to convince him to leave his apartment peacefully.
Tiger Ethan Sewell, 24, is charged with rape in the first degree and obstructing a peace officer. Sewell was arrested May 25.
Police responded to a call in reference to a rape which had occurred in the 7500 block of North Lake Drive. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who told police that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Sewell, raped her.
Sewell and the victim dated approximately one year prior to the attack, this according to the police report on file.
Police say Sewell was invited into the victims home after he offered to give her the illegal street drug ecstasy. The victim told police she ingested half of a ecstasy pill prior to the assault.
The victim told police Sewell asked to charge his phone and she agreed to allow him to do so. Sewell is believed to have then made sexual overtures to the victim but was denied.
Sewell allegedly didn't take no for an answer, forcing himself onto the victim in order to rape her. After the assault, Sewell left the residence giving the victim the opportunity to call police..
As officers interviewed the victim, Sewell returned to her residence, knocking on the front door which was answered by police. Sewell refused to listen to officer commands and avoided being detained by going into his apartment, which was located next door to the victims residence.
It took police several minutes to convince Sewell to exit his home and be placed into custody. Sewell told officers he drank a "bottle of bleach" shortly before exiting his home, in an apparent attempt to cause himself harm or even death.
Sewell was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Once medically cleared, police placed Sewell under arrest and transported him to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.