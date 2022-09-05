This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May 29, 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years' probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said.