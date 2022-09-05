Two weeks ago, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was sentenced for a late May offense of driving while under the influence in Napa County, California.
While Speaker Pelosi, a California Democrat, is known world-wide, her husband – until late May – was not in the news all that often.
Associated Press reporting, distilled
Olga Rodriguez, reporting the sentencing story for the Associated Press, wrote: “The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty … to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
“Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. Paul Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day, Solga said during Paul Pelosi’s sentencing, which he did not attend.
“State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.”
(https://apnews.com/article/california-san-francisco-nancy-pelosi-sentencing-napa-e98c47d5c47fa273cf2d65bf5c85124f )
CNN Reporting, distilled
Kacey Cherry of CNN.com filed one of the first stories concerning Mr. Pelosi’s sentence.
Pelosi’s attorney changed his plea from not guilty to guilty as part of the disposition. Ms. Cherry reported the court had “ordered an interlock ignition device to be installed on his vehicle for one year, restitution to remain in the court’s jurisdiction and his attendance in a three-month drinking-driver class.”
Based in California, reporter Cherry has written frequently on the case since Mr. Pelosi’s initial arrest in late May. In her August 23 story about the sentencing, she distilled the night of the story’s origin: “The 82-year-old had been attempting to cross SR-29 in late May when his 2021 Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep traveling northbound on the road, according to a collision report from the California Highway Patrol. The vehicles ‘sustained major collision damage,’ according to a criminal complaint.
“The complaint noted that Pelosi was operating his vehicle ‘while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence.’ Authorities said in the complaint that when asked for ID at the scene, Pelosi handed the officers both his license and an ‘11-99 Foundation’ card. The foundation is the California Highway Patrol charity, which ‘provides emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children,’ according to its website.”
More News Nuggets
In her story, the AP's Rodriguez said the CHP officers said Mr. Pelosi at the time of his arrest “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
Rodriguez also reported, "Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of injuries to the 48-year-old driver of the SUV. They have declined to identify the driver, saying the person has requested privacy.
"In an interview with investigators from the district attorney’s office, the driver reported pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He said he also had headaches."
In an overview of the sentencing, National Review’s news-writer Diana Glebova gave other details of the Pelosi punishment: “Judge Joseph Solga also sentenced Pelosi to three years probation, a $1,723 court fine, a three-month DUI program, and $4,927.53 in ‘victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages as well as a standard $150 restitution fine.’”
(https://www.nationalreview.com/news/nancy-pelosis-husband-sentenced-to-five-days-in-jail-for-dui/ )
One Conservative Critique of the Paul Pelosi DUI Process
RedState, a conservative website, is among many critics of the Pelosi process.
After the final disposition became public, Jim Thompson of Red State posted a lengthy critique, including this paragraph:
“The sentence includes a jail term of five days, but not really. The presiding judge gave Pelosi credit for four days. Two of those days were ‘actual time served’, and two were for ‘conduct credits’. In California, there is an automatic reduction for misdemeanor sentences which cuts them in half. How are the two days calculated? Pelosi was arrested and taken to jail before midnight. Those few minutes are credited as a ‘day’ in custody. Once he was released the next morning, he was credited with another day. The 'fifth' day will be spent in an 8-hour work program. Meaning – he will likely show up somewhere and read a book. So, other than spending a single night in a cell Pelosi will spend no time in an actual cell for nearly killing someone while he was drunk."
The RedState critique also noted: "There was an effort to cover up or make it 'go away' because he’s a Pelosi, and rich. Paul’s pals in government tried but failed to make it a non-event. The local DA stonewalled the media. Pelosi deployed a PR firm to make it go away. Mugshots that are typically available immediately were nowhere to be found."
And: "Pelosi pled to one count – violating California Vehicle Code 23153(a), a misdemeanor. The second count was dismissed 'in the interest of justice'."
Further, from the Red State analysis: "When the heat was too hot, the DA finally acted (kinda) like a prosecutor and charged Paul Pelosi with two misdemeanors. Again, Pelosi wrecked two vehicles and came within an eyelash of killing the other driver. He should have been arraigned on felony DUI charges."
The passenger in Pelosi’s vehicle the night of his arrest has never been identified.
On August 23, Steve Large of CBS Sacramento posted (and reported on) a dash-cam video of the Paul Pelosi arrest, including dialogue with responding partrolmen, in which Mr. Pelosi referred to himself as a "high profile individual.”
Nancy in the News … and Not in the News
When the second set of articles of impeachment aimed at then-President Donald Trump was filed in January 2021, Speaker Pelosi said, "No one is above the law, not even the President."
In early August, after the controversial FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Speaker Pelosi said, "no person is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. Not even a former president of the United States."
Reporter Rodriguez of the AP, in her story about Mr. Pelosi's sentencing later in August, reported, "Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island to deliver the commencement address at Brown University at the time."
Speaker Pelosi did not respond to the AP’s requests for comments after her husband’s sentence was announced.
