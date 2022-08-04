Oklahoma City – The Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for death row inmate James Coddington in a 3-2 vote on Wednesday (August 3).
Governor Kevin Stitt has authority to implement the board’s recommendation, or not.
Coddington’s execution date is set for August 25.
Emma Rolls, one of Coddington’s defense attorneys, said in a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, “If our society believes in the principle of redemption, then James Coddington’s life must be spared.”
Rolls believes, “The man the jury convicted and sentenced to death no longer exists. If anyone is deserving of mercy, James Coddington is.”
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, in a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said he was “disappointed that three members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for James Coddington. Coddington bludgeoned Albert Hale, a 73-year-old United States Navy veteran, to death with a hammer on March 5, 1997, when Hale refused to give Coddington money to buy drugs.”
United Press International’s reporter Daniel Uria, drawing upon the lengthy clemency submission of Coddington’s team, noted he was “the victim of physical abuse as a child and struggled with drug and alcohol addiction at a young age. They said he showed symptoms of ‘severe mental illness as a child’ and was placed in a psychiatric hospital for six months at age 8. They also asserted that his defense team was prevented from having a psychiatrist testify that brain damage from years of substance abuse would have made him ineligible for the death penalty.”
A.G. O’Connor contended “The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board hearing is not designed to be a substitute for a trial before a jury. The juries heard evidence about Coddington’s childhood environment and brain development during the sentencing phase of the trials. The jury also concluded that Coddington was a continuing threat to society – both inside and outside of prison walls.
"The Judge agreed and imposed the sentence, which was affirmed after years of thorough reviews by the appellate courts. It is a just and appropriate sentence for the brutal murder of an innocent man.”
Uria, the UPI writer, reported Coddington has expressed "profound remorse and the work he has done in prison to redeem himself." This has included “including earning the trust of the prison staff, working a job as a unit orderly and maintaining a clear prison record for more than 15 years while also maintaining sobriety and earning his GED.”
Rev. Don Heath, Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) chair, said he was “surprised but pleased” at the P&P Board’s recommendation.
Heath said in a statement shared with this reporter, “We ask Gov. Stitt to read the clemency packet, to watch the clemency hearing today and to look to his own faith to decide when mercy and forgiveness is appropriate and we hope that he will allow James Coddington to spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.”
