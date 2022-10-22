In a press release circulated this week, Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform (OCJR) declared, "The state of Oklahoma owes taxpayers over 70 million dollars worth of investments in local mental health resources. So, where's the money?"
OCJR said it supports an Interim Studies focused on financial issues, "to help answer this question."
State Question 780 and State Question 781 were ballot initiatives approved by Oklahoma voters in 2016. S.Q. 780 reclassified simple drug possession and some minor property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.
S.Q. 781 directed the State of Oklahoma to crunch the numbers, figure out how much money was saved with S.Q. 780’s reduction of incarceration rate, and to invest the savings into county-level resources like substance abuse counseling and mental health services.
The OCJR press release pointed out that, "In the seven years since the passage of these initiatives the Legislature has failed to adhere to the requirement of S.Q. 781 that the savings attributable to S.Q. 780 be made available to county governments for mental health and substance abuse service."
As the group pointed out in the release, provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, "Incarceration comes at a high cost — both figuratively and literally. In fiscal year 2022 alone, Oklahoma taxpayers spent $718 million funding state prisons. That’s a lot of money."
Advocates of implementation of the two reforms assert that "if a fraction of that amount was spent on resources like substance abuse counseling and mental health services, Oklahoma’s communities would become healthier, safer places to live. Not only do Oklahomans deserve these promised resources, some Oklahomans, particularly those living in our rural communities desperately need them. Our smaller counties continue to bear the burden of incarceration costs.
"This funding is long overdue. These interim studies are focused on urging policymakers to adhere to the will of the voters. On October 24, OCJR will participate in an interim study requested by Rep. JJ Humphrey, R-Lane, to highlight the need to fund local mental health and addiction treatment to support law enforcement and reduce crime."
The Humphrey Interim Study will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in State Capitol Room 206.
Another interim study requested by Representative Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, is focused on the budget mechanisms for S.Q. 781 funding. It is set for Wednesday, October 26, also at 9 a.m. in Room 206.
OCJR describes itself as "a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to serve as a catalyst fo systemic change in Oklahoma's criminal legal system to promote just and appropriate accountability while reducing mass incarceration and its long-term harm to families."
More information is available from www.okjusticereform.org.
