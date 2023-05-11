Oklahoman House Delegation Trio Boost Border Security as Title 42 Expires
Washington, D.C., May 11 – Oklahoma's delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives supported the Republican “Secure the Border Act of 2023 (House Resolution 2)” in the final hours before Title 42 expired on Thursday, May 11.
Title 42 is the pandemic-era policy that was one of the last deterrents for migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
Congressman Josh Brecheen commented, “While President Biden's policies usher in more chaos on the border, House Republicans passed the most conservative border bill ever proposed to restore law and order to our Southern border.
“Congress has a duty to put an end to this crisis. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution guarantees states protection against invasion. And make no mistake — we have an invasion on our Southern border.
"I call on President Biden and Democrats to join Republicans in supporting this common-sense legislation so we can solve our border crisis.”
A member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Congressman Brecheen was actively engaged in markup as the bill’s key provisions came through that committee.
In debate, Brecheen spoke on the House floor urging his colleagues to support this legislation to help solve our border crisis. Watch his comments here:
According to a press release from Congresswoman Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City, the legislation "has two fundamental goals: secure the border and combat illegal immigration. H.R. 2 is a comprehensive plan which will restart construction of the border wall, hire more border patrol agents, deploy new and improved technology, strengthen the current law to combat human trafficking, and protect our communities from fentanyl.
“Since President Biden took office there have been over 5 million illegal encounters at our southern border, including 1.3 million got-aways."
Congresswoman Bice released the following statement:
“Since taking office, President Biden has refused to acknowledge his self-inflicted border crisis. When I visited the border, I saw with my own eyes the devastating impacts of this humanitarian crisis. Under this Administration, it feels like every town is a border town, and sadly, this situation will only get worse when Title 42 ends.
"This is why the Secure the Border Act is so important. It will deploy advanced technology, provide increased resources for CBP officers and strengthen current law to combat human trafficking.
"Under Republican leadership, the U.S. House of Representatives is focused on creating a safer nation for all Americans."
U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Tulsa has played a prominent role in development of the plan through his work as chairman of the House Republican Study Committee, working in support of other House leaders.
Soon after the Secure the Border Act cleared the lower chamber, Congressman Hern commented:
“Unlike our President, I’ve been to the Southern border to see the disastrous impact of his failure to address the border crisis.
“Today, we passed the strongest border security measure the House of Representatives has ever seen. It couldn’t be more timely with the expiration of Title 42 tonight.
"This bill is a promise fulfilled to the American people. While the President continues to ignore the problem and gaslight the public into thinking he cares about it, his Administration has caused more long-term damage to the security of our nation than any president in history. I’m proud of the work our conservative majority has done to get this bill to the floor.”
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoman House Delegation Trio Boost Border Security as Title 42 Expires
- Congressman Josh Brecheen Co-Sponsors PRIME Act to Empower Local Farmers and Individual States
- OKC Animal Shelter to reopen for Mother’s Day Weekend adoptions May 12-14; fees waived
- Second Public Meeting for Illinois River Watershed Management Plan Rescheduled for May 18
- Haiden Fleming Memorial Act to Update 911 Service Sent to Governor
- Nursing Homes and Facilities for People with Intellectual Disabilities face funding cuts as Health Emergency ends: Care Providers News
- Mayor David Holt proclaims Jewish American Heritage Month in Oklahoma City, plans to read it at Cowboy Museum showing of ‘Jews of the Wild West'
- Crave Culture: The Average Oklahoman Can Only Go 16 Days Without Coffee or Alcohol, 9 days without coffee Finds Study.
Most Popular
Articles
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Biden Administration threatens Tulsa Hospital over candle
- Stitt signs Dobrinski's Domestic Violence Victim Assistance Bill into Law
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- Cattlemen's earns another distinction
- Kickingbird Cinema - now Icon Cinema - reopening with new look
- Governor Stitt Celebrates Final Passage of ‘Transformative’ School Choice Bill -- but Oklahoma House holds it
- Governor Stitt signs Oklahoma City State Representative Mickey Dollens' Bill That Could Prevent Fentanyl Overdose Deaths
- In the Pacific Rachel Goad of Purcell, Oklahoma, serves Seventh Fleet’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
- LEGO Convention Coming to Oklahoma City Convention Center in September
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.