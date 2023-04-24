Oklahoma State Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, said he appreciates the support of Governor Kevin Stitt after Senate Bill 913 was signed into law Thursday.
Jech is the author of the measure, which will hold medical marijuana grows accountable by requiring them to submit a bond along with their application covering the area where they will conduct business.
“Our state has had many problems with marijuana grows abandoning land and leaving behind a large mess,” Jech said.
“This will set a minimum bond amount of $50,000 that can be used to restore the property in the event it is abandoned, or the operation loses its license. Some grows may be required to have a higher bond depending on their reclamation requirements set by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). Ultimately, this will help clean up valuable farmland that has been harmed by illegal operations and allows OMMA or any other appropriate state agency to recoup costs associated with the cleanup.”
Last week, Attorney General Gentner Drummond expressed strong support for the chief executive's decision.
“I am thankful that Gov. Stitt has signed into law Senate Bill 913," Drummond said.
The state’s chief law enforcement officer said the bonding stricture means "that the State will have the resources necessary for environmental cleanup after an illegal marijuana farm is busted and shut down. S.B. 913 gives us an important tool to recover after eliminating one of these criminal enterprises."
Commercial operations may operate without a bond if the licensee has owned the land for at least five years before submitting their application.
Jech said, “This legislation has been a work in progress and did not make it through the legislative process last year. This gave us time to improve the bill and bring it back this year in its best form. I greatly appreciate Attorney General Drummond’s advice and assistance on this measure, as well as the House author, Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, for getting this bill through his chamber."
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper contributed to this story.
