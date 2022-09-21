WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a man by a law enforcement officer in western Oklahoma is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police in Weatherford asked the OSBI for assistance in the shooting death last week of Colby Archer, 39, following a slow-speed chase in the city about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, the OSBI said Monday.
Archer led Weatherford and state police on the chase Friday after he pulled a gun on a person outside a business, according to the OSBI.
Archer eventually stopped and began shooting at officers, who returned fire and killed him, the OSBI said.
The agency said a state trooper suffered a minor, undisclosed injury and was treated at a local hospital.
The names of the officers were not released.
The OSBI said it will submit a report to the district attorney, who will determine whether the shooting was justified
