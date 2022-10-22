Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb.
“Adam is a well versed and experienced attorney, who has dedicated the majority of his professional career serving the communities of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties,” said Governor Stitt.
“I am glad to have him continue to serve these counties and know he will do great work in this new role.”
Prior to his appointment Panter has served as an assistant D.A. in Oklahoma’s Seventh District Attorney’s Office since 2019. In this position, he held the roles of general felony team leader, special assistant United States attorney for the western district of Oklahoma and domestic violence division team leader.
Upon graduating law school, Panter began working in the 23rd judicial D.A.’s office as an assistant D.A. from 2008 to 2016, when he transitioned to be the first assistant district attorney through 2019.
“I am excited and prepared to restore citizen’s faith in the Office of District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties. Although this appointment is bittersweet, as it comes as a result of the tragic passing of David Hammer, I am resolved to see his vision for integrity and professionalism returned to this office,” said Panter.
"I am especially grateful for the opportunity bestowed on me by Governor J. Kevin Stitt, granting me the ability to continue to seek our shared passion for justice, tempered with mercy.”
Panter received a Bachelor of Science in zoology from the University of Oklahoma, and then attended Oklahoma City University Law School, receiving his juris doctorate in 2008. He and his wife Jennifer live in Shawnee with their two daughters.
Kathryn Brewer, Executive Coordinator of the District Attorneys Council, commented: “Adam Panter is a man of integrity who brings a wealth of prosecutorial experience to the office. His connection to the community and professional experience will benefit public safety and the citizens of Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. We appreciate the governor for thoughtfully considering all candidates and look forward to working with District Attorney Panter in his new role.”
Greg Mashburn, D.A. for the 21st Judicial District added: “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with Adam Panter as a District Attorney in the DA System.
"Adam’s vast experience and qualifications make him an ideal person for the job. I am confident that he will serve that community with honor and integrity for a long time.”
Richard Smothermon, former D.A. for the 23rd Judicial District, made this statement, conveyed to news organizations by the governor's office:
"Governor Stitt has made an excellent decision in appointing Adam Panter as District Attorney. Adam is a principled, dedicated, and experienced prosecutor who will serve the citizens of the 23rd District with distinction."
Pottawatomie County Sheriff, Michael Booth, said: “As Sheriff, I have worked with Adam while he was a prosecutor and have known him as a knowledgeable, fair and strong prosecutor. He established a great working relationship with my office and was involved many times in training for my office.
"Adam Panter is a team player and in my opinion, will help restore the faith and confidence in our justice system, with all citizens and Law Enforcement in Pottawatomie County.”
Governor Stitt’s appointment order can be read here:
Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty, commented on Panter with these worda: “I would just like to thank the governor and his staff for all of the work and consideration they have put into the District Attorney appointment, it is a great day for law enforcement in the 23rd district. I am extremely pleased with the Governor’s choice and look forward to working with newly appointed District Attorney Adam Panter for District 23.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.