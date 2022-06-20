ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — State investigators in Oklahoma say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man outside a home in Anadarko. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a press release that a Caddo County deputy shot and killed 48-year-old Roy Sink. According to the OSBI, the deputy was responding to a report of a disturbance at a home when he discovered Sink in the yard "brandishing a weapon." The deputy fired and struck Sink, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. No other information, including the name of the deputy, was released.
The result of OSBI's investigation will be turned over to Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks, who will determine if criminal charges should be filed against the deputy.
