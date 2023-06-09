Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the below statement following news that President Trump is expected to be indicted for a
second time.
“The phony witch hunt against President Trump continues — this time by President Biden’s own Department of Justice.
"This is the first time in American history that the federal government has indicted a president and it is a serious abuse of power by this Administration,” said Representative Brecheen, who serves Oklahoma's Second Congressional District (most of eastern Oklahoma).
Brecheen concluded his statement, provided to The City Sentinel, saying:
“It is obvious that these charges were only brought by the Biden Administration because President Trump is doing well in the polls.
"To think that Attorney General Garland, placed in power and beholden to Joe Biden, doesn’t have a political reason for this action defies logic.
"Justice isn’t blind if millions in bribe money paid out to the Biden family continues to be swept under the rug by this Department of Justice and FBI while they focus on bogus charges against a former president and current candidate."
For information on the reference concerning "bribe money paid out to the Biden family," go here:
https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/world/biden-burisma-bribery-scheme-uncovered-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-makes-it-public-mtg-lays-it/article_65a417de-0632-11ee-bf12-d35f25f8a81b.html
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City prepared this report for posting, working from a press release sent by Brecheen's communications staff, and added the link to a report on the 'Burisma' evidence from U.S. Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene, R-Georgia and other sources, now engaging the scrutiny of reporters worldwide.
