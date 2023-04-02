Oklahoma City -- House Bill 1845 by state Representative Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, is now before the U.S. Senate. Bolstered with unanimous support in the lower chamber, if enacted the measure could provide legal support for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
If ultimately approved in the upper chamber and affixed with the signature of Governor Kevin Stitt, the proposal would allow peace officers to file a petition with the district court the next business day when an after-hours emergency temporary protective order is necessary.
A temporary protective order is necessary when the court is not open for business and the victim of domestic violence, stalking, harassment, rape, forcible sodomy, a sex offense, kidnapping or assault and battery with a deadly weapon needs an emergency protective order.
“In Oklahoma almost 50% of women and 40% of men have experienced domestic violence at some time in their lives. This bill will save lives. My goal was to remove any legal barriers so that victims of domestic violence and sexual assault can more easily seek protection from their abusers,” House District 99's Rep. Pittman said.
In 2022, 138 people died in Oklahoma at the hands of domestic violence, according to the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Review Board.
A recent study from John Hopkins University provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that women experience increased levels of risk immediately after leaving an abusive situation.
“This bill will allow the peace officer to file that paperwork for the victim,” Rep. Pittman said.
“Every second after the assault matters for these victims. Showing up in court the next business day is often traumatic and can cause victims to shy away from protective orders.”
If Rep. Ajay Pittman’s bi-partisan legislation becomes law, the victims of these crimes will not have to appear in court the next business day. Instead, the emergency temporary protective order will be in effect until a judge sets a hearing date.
“The bill also allows peace officers to file paperwork for emergency temporary protective orders in court the next business day for the immediate family member of a victim of first-degree murder,”
Pittman’s co-sponsor in the House was state Rep. Krebs of Pottawatomie County.
To this point, the measure has has consistent bi-partisan support.
In the House Judiciary Criminal Committee, it gained 5-0 approval.
On the House floor, the measure garnered 89-0 backing.
Twelve representatives were excused (not voting) -- eleven Republicans and one Democrat.
The Senate sponsor of the Pittman-Kerbs bill is Assistant Majority Whip Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City.
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Rep. Pittman thanked Sen. Coleman “for his assistance and sensitivity to this issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.