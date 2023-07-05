OKLAHOMA CITY -- On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the attorney general of Oklahoma filed a formal legal brief supporting a writ of certiorari in the case of death row prisoner Richard Glossip.
The brief is a direct challenge to Glossip’s conviction for murder of inn-keeper Barry Van Treese in 1997.
In the midst of a drumbeat of new evidence that prosecutors sought and then used false testimony form key witnesses, Drummond has since early in his time in office pressed the nation’s High Court to remand Glossip’s case back to the district court.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) this spring rejected the application for what is legally described as “post-conviction relief.” According to a press release from his office -- sent to The City Sentinel newspaper -- Drummond acting as the state’s chief law enforcement officer is pressing the matter because, as the brief asserts, “The OCCA’s decision cannot be reconciled with this Court’s precedents, the record in this case, or bedrock principles.”
Drummond’s legal brief contends: “After careful consideration – including a thorough review by an independent counsel – the State came to the conclusion that …ensuring that justice is done in this case requires a retrial. The State therefore acted consistent with ‘[t]he public trust reposed in the law enforcement officers of the Government’ and ‘confess[ed] error’ in light of the State’s reasoned judgment that ‘a miscarriage of justice’ of the highest order ‘may result from [its] remaining silent.’”
A co-worker (Justin Sneed) testified, after Glossip’s arrest for the murder that Glossip had paid him to kill Van Treese. Glossip was convicted of murder in 1998. Sneed, the admitted killer, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Glossip’s conviction was later overturned, by the state appeals court, due to ineffective counsel.
He was convicted again, and sentenced to death again, in 2004.
In the last few years, a tidal wave of evidence – some of it known to prosecutors but withheld from lawyers in the earlier trials – has come to light. When A.G. Drummond learned of the withheld evidence in “Box 8,” he appointed an Independent Counsel (himself a well-known conservative attorney who had served both in the state Legislature and as a prosecutor) agreed with critics of the conviction.
Drummond’s brief July 5 continues: “The conviction in this case was obtained through false testimony that the prosecution elicited but failed to correct from the most indispensable witness at Glossip’s second trial – indeed, from the person who actually delivered the fatal blows to the victim and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors to avoid facing the death penalty himself.”
Among the shocking evidence never heard publicly in a jury trial or trial before a judge, Oklahomans have learned that Sneed – the killer – was taking medicine used to treat mental illness. Nonetheless, the state appeals court said in April the information would not have persuaded jurors.
Drummond’s brief contends: “With this information, plus [the co-worker’s] history of drug addiction, the State believes that a qualified defense attorney likely could have attacked … [the co-worker’s] ability to properly recall key facts at the second trial and provide a viable alternative theory of the case that did not involve Glossip.
And, “At the very least, there is a reasonable probability that evidence casting doubt on a centerpiece of the State’s theory would have been enough to persuade a juror to reject the death penalty.”
The current District Attorney of Oklahoma County says the fact situation now known would not allow a death penalty prosecution in the case.
The case presents tension between the judicial value of “finality,” on the one hand, and, on the other, the compelling evidence of actual innocence and shocking prosecutorial misconduct.
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus, and Darla Shelden is senior reporter, for The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City. Readers are encouraged to search the archives at city-sentinel.com for a decade’s worth of news coverage and commentary about the Glossip case and other death penalty issues in Oklahoma.
